Qtum Market Cap Hits $237.90 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $237.90 million and $28.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.25 or 0.04447159 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00035116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,273,444 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.