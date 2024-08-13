QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.47. 10,722,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,424,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average is $178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

