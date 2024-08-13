Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,268,418. The company has a market capitalization of $464.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

