Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.0 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.2 million.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum stock remained flat at $0.31 on Tuesday. 180,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.65. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get Quantum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.