Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QIPT. Raymond James cut Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

