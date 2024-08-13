Raymond James Increases True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNT.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Trading Up 0.8 %
About True North Commercial REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.