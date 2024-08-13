Raymond James Increases True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNT.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

True North Commercial REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

About True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.04. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

