RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $277.90

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $277.90 and last traded at $277.50, with a volume of 98860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

About RBC Bearings

The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.36 and a 200 day moving average of $271.65.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

