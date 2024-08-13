RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Insider Activity

NYSE RMAX traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,305. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.37. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 46,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 46,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,087.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 767.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,976 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,036 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

