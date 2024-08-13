Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TKO Group (TKO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TKO Group (NYSE: TKO) recently:

8/12/2024 – TKO Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $127.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – TKO Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – TKO Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – TKO Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – TKO Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – TKO Group is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – TKO Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.81 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get TKO Group Holdings Inc alerts:

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in TKO Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TKO Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after buying an additional 94,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TKO Group by 267.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after buying an additional 961,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.