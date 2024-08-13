Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $63.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Mizuho cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts
Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.
Red Rock Resorts Company Profile
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Rock Resorts
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.