Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $63.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Mizuho cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $10,426,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

