Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $211.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

RSG opened at $199.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.48. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

