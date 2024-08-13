Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) recently:

8/2/2024 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – MGM Resorts International is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. 4,908,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 and have sold 147,988 shares worth $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.