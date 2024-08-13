Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nerdy (NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.
- 8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 8/9/2024 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2024 – Nerdy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.
- 8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.
- 8/9/2024 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Nerdy Price Performance
Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 344,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,895. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 114,654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
