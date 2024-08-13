Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nerdy (NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/9/2024 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2024 – Nerdy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/9/2024 – Nerdy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/9/2024 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Nerdy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 344,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,895. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 347,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,825.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 347,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 114,654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

