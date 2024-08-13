Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 87.0 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

