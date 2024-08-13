Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,722. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $687.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 672,803 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.