Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 170,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $385.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LXEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

