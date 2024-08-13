Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Raises Dividend to $2.70 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 2.70 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous interim dividend of $2.61.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.
About Rio Tinto Group
