Riskified (RSKD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Riskified Stock Performance
Riskified stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.40. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
