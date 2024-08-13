RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

