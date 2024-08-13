Robert W. Baird Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

