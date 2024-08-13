Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $256.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,312. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.