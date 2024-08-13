Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 3.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.47. 617,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,725,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Roku Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

