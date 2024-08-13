Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 in the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

