Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,568. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

