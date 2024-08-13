Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $301,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,036. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $229.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

