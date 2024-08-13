Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,520,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,281,789. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Vale Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.3698 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

