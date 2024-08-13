Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 1,018 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter valued at about $732,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. 21,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $76.08.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

