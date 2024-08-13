Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 484 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.