Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. 123,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

