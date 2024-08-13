Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,243,740,000 after buying an additional 346,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,841,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 206,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.