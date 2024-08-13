Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Price Target to $14.00

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TruBridge from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TruBridge stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 50,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $187.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TruBridge has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.35 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Equities analysts forecast that TruBridge will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $674,205.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,569,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,754.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 139,140 shares of company stock worth $1,413,394. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

