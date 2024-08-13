Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of RITM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 952,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Rithm Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

