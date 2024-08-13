RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 0.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

RTX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,486,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.64. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

