Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.54.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

