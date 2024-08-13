Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sadot Group Price Performance

Shares of SDOT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 217,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Sadot Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.10 million. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sadot Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sadot Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sadot Group stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sadot Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDOT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Sadot Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

