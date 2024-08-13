Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Salzgitter Price Performance
SZGPY stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salzgitter Cuts Dividend
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salzgitter
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.