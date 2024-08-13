Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SZGPY stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

