Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.02

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 94471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Sands China Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

