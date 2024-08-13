Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SRRK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $756.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

