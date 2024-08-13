Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Acquires £252.75 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £252.75 ($322.71).

Richard Oldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Richard Oldfield acquired 65 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £247.65 ($316.20).

Schroders Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDR stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 340.40 ($4.35). 1,169,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,613. The firm has a market cap of £5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,466.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.60 ($5.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 373.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 379.61.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 9,565.22%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.85) to GBX 375 ($4.79) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

