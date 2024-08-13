Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $77,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,231,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. 1,658,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,922. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

