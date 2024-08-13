Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,778. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

