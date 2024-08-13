Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Noble Family Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,898 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.