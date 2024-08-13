Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Decreased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after buying an additional 299,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,598,000 after buying an additional 604,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,782 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.