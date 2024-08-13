Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 833,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,360. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

