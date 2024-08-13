SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $66.92

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.92, but opened at $70.50. SEA shares last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 2,149,767 shares.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

SEA Stock Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SEA by 50.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SEA by 78.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

