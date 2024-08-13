Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sempra were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sempra by 5,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $64,994,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,615. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

