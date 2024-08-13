Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 804 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after acquiring an additional 550,321 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $168.54. 744,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

