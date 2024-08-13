Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,146 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN remained flat at $13.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274,152. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

