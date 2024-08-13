Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, hitting $352.44. The stock had a trading volume of 227,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

