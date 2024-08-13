Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,553 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.8 %

DHI traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $185.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average is $151.08.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.